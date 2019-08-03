Gruden: Doubts Redskins will trade holdout Trent Williams

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is shown on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla. Williams did not report to training camp Thursday, July 25, 2019, amid a contract dispute. AP Photo

Coach Jay Gruden says he seriously doubts the Washington Redskins will trade holdout Trent Williams.

Gruden says he didn't have "any idea what it would take" to get Williams to training camp. Williams didn't participate in offseason workouts and has been a no-show since camp opened nine days ago.

Despite Williams' absence and the signings of offensive tackles Donald Penn and Corey Robinson, Gruden says Saturday he's still optimistic about Williams reporting to camp. Asked why he was optimistic, Gruden provided no answer.

Williams is reportedly upset about the team's handling of his health, including the removal of a growth on his head earlier this year. The team last week denied a report that Williams no longer trusts President Bruce Allen or the medical team and informed the Redskins he didn't intend to play for them again.