DSL D-backs2 beats DSL Rangers2 2-1

, (AP) -- Luis Rubio scored on an error in the third inning, leading the DSL D-backs2 to a 2-1 win over the DSL Rangers2 on Saturday. The DSL D-backs2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Rubio scored on the play to give the DSL D-backs2 a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

After DSL D-backs2 added a run in the seventh when Alexander Hernandez scored on a double play, the DSL Rangers2 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Danny Drullard hit a solo home run.

Jheyson Perez (3-1) got the win in relief while DSL Rangers2 starter Yosber Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL D-backs2 improved to 6-2 against DSL Rangers2 this season.