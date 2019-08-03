AZL D-backs beats AZL Rangers 8-6

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Neyfy Castillo and Jose Curpa scored when a runner was thrown out in the eighth inning, leading the AZL D-backs to an 8-6 win over the AZL Rangers on Saturday.

The AZL Rangers tied the game 6-6 when Keithron Moss scored on an error in the eighth.

Antonio Cardenas (3-0) got the win in relief while Destin Dotson (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Rangers left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. For the AZL Rangers, Yenci Pena homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.