Wulff’s homer leads Ogden to 11-5 win over Rocky Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Brandon Wulff hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to an 11-5 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Wulff scored Jon Littell to give the Raptors a 4-3 lead.

Ogden starter Antonio Hernandez (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Carlos Luna (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after giving up four runs and five hits over four innings.

The Raptors swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 1-0.