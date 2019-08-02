Sports
Alvarez’s sac fly leads Frisco to 5-2 win over Amarillo
AMARILLO, (AP) -- Eliezer Alvarez drove in Preston Beck with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 5-2 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday.
Beck scored on the play to give the RoughRiders a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Michael De Leon.
With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth, the RoughRiders took the lead for good when Alvarez hit an RBI single, driving in Beck.
Frisco left-hander Brock Burke (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter MacKenzie Gore (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Buddy Reed doubled and singled for the Sod Poodles.
Despite the loss, Amarillo is 13-7 against Frisco this season.
