Garcia scores winning run, Johnson City beats Bluefield 7-6 in walk-off finish

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Diomedes Del Rio drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the ninth inning to score the winning run, as the Johnson City Cardinals beat the Bluefield Blue Jays 7-6 on Friday.

Victor Garcia scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Liam Sabino.

Earlier in the inning, Sabino doubled, scoring Mateo Gil and Kyle Skeels to tie the game 6-6.

The Cardinals cut the deficit to 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Carlos Soler hit a two-run single as part of a three-run inning.

Enrique Perez (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kyle Huckaby (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Blue Jays, D.J. Daniels homered twice and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple. Ryan Sloniger homered and doubled, scoring two runs.