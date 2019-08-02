Stafford’s double leads Bradenton to 7-2 win over Dunedin

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Deon Stafford hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 7-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday.

The double by Stafford scored Mason Martin, Travis Swaggerty, and Cal Mitchell to give the Marauders a 3-0 lead.

After Bradenton added a run in the fifth on a single by Mitchell, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ryan Noda hit an RBI double, driving in Demi Orimoloye.

The Marauders later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Martin hit a two-run double, while Daniel Amaral drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Dylan Busby in the eighth.

Bradenton right-hander Gavin Wallace (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after he allowed three runs on just one hit over 3 2/3 innings.

Bradenton took advantage of some erratic Dunedin pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.