Rockies open 3-game series at home against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (55-54, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-59, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Shaun Anderson (3-3, 5.06 ERA) Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.67 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco are set to begin a three-game series.

The Rockies are 21-27 against NL West opponents. Colorado has slugged .452, good for third in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a .587 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Giants are 29-25 in division games. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .300, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .351.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 22 home runs and is slugging .539. Daniel Murphy is 10-for-32 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Pablo Sandoval leads the Giants with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .510. Mike Yastrzemski is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (oblique), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).