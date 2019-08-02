Salazar, Rodriguez Salazar lift Tijuana over Monclova 13-1

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Javier Salazar homered and singled three times, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the Toros de Tijuana topped the Acereros del Norte 13-1 on Thursday.

Isaac Rodriguez Salazar homered and doubled with two runs for Tijuana.

Tijuana scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when it scored four runs, including a two-run single by Salazar.

Tijuana southpaw Carlos Hernandez (5-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Daniel Rodriguez (7-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over four innings.