Zunica’s double leads Amarillo to 7-4 win over Frisco

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Brad Zunica hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 7-4 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday.

The double by Zunica capped a three-run inning and tied the game 3-3 after Hudson Potts hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Sod Poodles took the lead for good in the fifth when Luis Torrens hit an RBI double, scoring Owen Miller.

Amarillo starter Kyle Lloyd (6-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over seven innings. Opposing starter Tyler Phillips (4-8) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The seven extra-base hits for Amarillo included a season-high six doubles.

Andretty Cordero homered and singled, driving home two runs for the RoughRiders. Charles Leblanc homered and singled.

With the win, Amarillo improved to 13-6 against Frisco this season.