Shepherd, Bostick carry Norfolk to 4-0 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Christopher Bostick singled three times, and Chandler Shepherd allowed just three hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 4-0 on Thursday.

Shepherd (1-9) struck out eight and walked one to get the win.

In the first inning, Norfolk went up 3-0 early after Mason Williams hit a two-run single and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Vincej. The Tides scored again in the fifth inning when Vincej hit an RBI double, driving in Austin Hays.

Touki Toussaint (1-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Stripers were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Tides' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Gwinnett is 10-5 against Norfolk this season.