Skeels leads Johnson City to 9-5 win over Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Kyle Skeels had three hits and scored three runs as the Johnson City Cardinals defeated the Princeton Rays 9-5 on Thursday.

Johnson City took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Mateo Gil.

Following the big inning, the Rays cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Diego Infante hit an RBI single, driving in Brett Wisely.

The Cardinals later added three runs in the third and two in the sixth. In the third, Liam Sabino and Zach Jackson hit RBI singles, while Chandler Redmond and Sabino both drove in a run in the sixth.

Johnson City right-hander Julio Puello (3-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Aldor Rodriguez (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up seven runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.