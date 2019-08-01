Rijo leads Cedar Rapids to 4-2 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Luis Rijo allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels over the Beloit Snappers in a 4-2 win on Thursday.

Rijo struck out three and walked one while allowing two runs.

Beloit started the scoring in the first inning when Max Schuemann scored on an error and Devin Foyle scored on a double.

The Kernels tied the game in the third inning when Daniel Ozoria hit a two-run home run.

Alex Schick (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Charlie Cerny (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Cedar Rapids improved to 6-3 against Beloit this season.