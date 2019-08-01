Toronto takes on Baltimore in division matchup

Toronto Blue Jays (43-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (36-71, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (3-7, 5.46 ERA) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (2-3, 3.60 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Baltimore and Toronto will play on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are 16-30 against the rest of their division. Baltimore is slugging .407 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the team with a .534 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Blue Jays have gone 15-28 against division opponents. Toronto has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads them with 18, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 112 hits and is batting .282. Renato Nunez is 13-for-40 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 110 hits and has 51 RBIs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 hits and is batting .353 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (bicep), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dwight Smith Jr.: 10-day IL (calf), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Trent Thornton: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Shafer: day-to-day (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 10-day IL (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).