Red Sox, streaking Devers set for matchup against Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (62-48, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (59-50, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Brendan McKay (1-1, 3.72 ERA) Red Sox: Andrew Cashner (10-5, 4.18 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Boston readies to play Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox are 28-26 against the rest of their division. Boston leads the American League in hitting with a .277 batting average, Devers leads the team with an average of .331.

The Rays are 28-24 against teams from the AL East. Tampa Bay has hit 144 home runs as a team this season. Tommy Pham leads the club with 16, averaging one every 24.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 84 RBIs and is batting .331. J.D. Martinez is 16-for-43 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .524. Travis d'Arnaud is 13-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .312 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rays: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (hand), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot).