Hernandez, Alvarez lead Saltillo to 9-8 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Josuan Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Dariel Alvarez had three hits and scored three runs as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Generales de Durango 9-8 on Wednesday.

The home run by Hernandez scored Alvarez to give the Saraperos a 5-2 lead.

The Saraperos later added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Sergio Burruel hit a bases-clearing double, while Jorge Vazquez hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Durango saw its comeback attempt come up short after Aneury Tavarez scored on a single and Carlos Garzon scored on an error and Moises Gutierrez hit a two-run double in the ninth inning to help cut the Saltillo lead to 9-8.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saltillo right-hander Sergio Mitre (9-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Luis Payan (2-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

For the Generales, Garzon doubled and singled, driving in two runs.

With the win, Saltillo improved to 4-1 against Durango this season.