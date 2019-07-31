Brown, Rodriguez lead the way for Dos Laredos

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Domonic Brown homered and doubled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos defeated the Sultanes de Monterrey 6-4 on Wednesday.

Josh Rodriguez doubled and singled twice with two runs for Dos Laredos.

Up 1-0 in the third, Dos Laredos extended its lead when Roberto Valenzuela hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Balbino Fuenmayor.

After the teams traded runs, the Sultanes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ali Solis hit a two-run home run.

The Tecolotes tacked on another run in the eighth when Rudy Flores hit an RBI double, bringing home Brown.

Monterrey saw its comeback attempt come up short after Yadir Drake hit an RBI double, bringing home Solis in the ninth inning to cut the Dos Laredos lead to 6-4.

Dos Laredos left-hander Cesilio Pimentel (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Rafael Ordaz (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over three innings.

Solis homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Sultanes. Drake doubled and singled.