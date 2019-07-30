Mayora, Munoz and Angulo lead Durango in win

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Mayora had four hits, while Carlos Munoz and Yancarlo Angulo had four and three, respectively, as the Generales de Durango topped the Saraperos de Saltillo 12-2 on Tuesday. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for the Generales and a nine-game winning streak for the Saraperos.

Mayora doubled and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Munoz doubled twice and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Saltillo tied the game 2-2 in the fifth after Ricardo Serrano scored on a groundout.

Durango answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead. Mayora and Munoz hit RBI singles en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Generales later scored eight runs in the eighth to put the game away.

Durango right-hander Taylor Hill (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Raul Carrillo (8-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and 10 hits over seven innings.

Despite the loss, Saltillo is 3-1 against Durango this season.