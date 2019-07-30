Hudson’s homer leads Memphis to 6-3 win over Albuquerque

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Joe Hudson hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 6-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday.

The home run by Hudson started the scoring in a six-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Memphis took the lead when Marcell Ozuna hit an RBI single and then added to it when Edmundo Sosa hit a three-run home run.

In the top of the eighth, Albuquerque cut into the lead on a solo home run by Josh Fuentes.

Memphis right-hander Harold Arauz (7-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Rico Garcia (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The Isotopes failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.