Gettys scores on forceout in 10th, El Paso beats Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Michael Gettys scored on a forceout in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 6-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday.

Gettys scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Josh Naylor. Later in the inning, El Paso added an insurance run when Boog Powell scored on a single by Seth Mejias-Brean.

The Chihuahuas tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Austin Allen hit an RBI double, bringing home Ty France as part of a three-run inning.

Travis Jankowski doubled and singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Steven Wilson (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Reed Garrett (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Nick Solak homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Sounds.