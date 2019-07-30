Kahle hits grand slam, leads Rocky Mountain over Orem

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Nick Kahle hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 6-4 win over the Orem Owlz in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Kahle scored Carlos Rodriguez, Cam Devanney, and Bryan Torres to give the Vibes a 4-3 lead.

Following the big inning, the Owlz tied the game in the next half-inning when Jeans Flores hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brandon White.

The Vibes took the lead for good in the sixth when Luis Avila hit a two-run single.

Brady Schanuel (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryan Smith (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The Vibes swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-6.