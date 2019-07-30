Rodriguez, Cameron lead Toledo to 3-2 win over Louisville

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Ronny Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Daz Cameron singled twice as the Toledo Mud Hens topped the Louisville Bats 3-2 on Tuesday.

The home run by Rodriguez scored Dawel Lugo to give the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead.

After Toledo added a run in the fifth on a single by Dustin Peterson, the Bats cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Blake Trahan hit a two-run home run.

Daniel Stumpf (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Louisville starter Tejay Antone (2-6) took the loss in the International League game.