Ellis, Smith lead Jackson to 5-3 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Drew Ellis hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Pavin Smith homered and had two hits as the Jackson Generals defeated the Biloxi Shuckers 5-3 on Tuesday.

The home run by Ellis capped a three-run inning and gave the Generals a 4-1 lead after Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Shuckers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jake Gatewood hit a two-run home run.

The Generals tacked on another run in the ninth when Ramon Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Smith.

Jackson right-hander Josh Green (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Alec Bettinger (5-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings.

Jackson improved to 7-2 against Biloxi this season.