Williams hits walk-off single, Rocky Mountain beats Orem 7-6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Jess Williams hit a walk-off single, as the Rocky Mountain Vibes beat the Orem Owlz 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Edwin Sano scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Nick Kahle and then went to third on a single by Kahle.

The Vibes tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth when Carlos Rodriguez hit an RBI single, scoring Bryan Torres as part of a four-run inning.

Reliever Cristian Sierra (3-1) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four to get the win. Dazon Cole (0-1) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Pioneer League game.

Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.