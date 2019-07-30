Rockies face Dodgers, look to build on Gray’s strong showing

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-39, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-57, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (4-2, 2.34 ERA) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-8, 7.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Jon Gray. Gray went eight innings, surrendering one run on three hits with six strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Rockies are 21-25 against NL West teams. Colorado has slugged .453, good for third in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a .591 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Dodgers are 29-16 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .337 leads the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with an OBP of .412. The Rockies won the last meeting 9-1. Jon Gray recorded his 10th victory and David Dahl went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Kenta Maeda registered his eighth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 54 extra base hits and is batting .319. Dahl has 12 hits and is batting .308 over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 57 extra base hits and is batting .329. Corey Seager has 10 hits and is batting .303 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Charlie Blackmon: day-to-day (back), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).