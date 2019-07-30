Toronto Blue Jays to visit the Kansas City Royals

Toronto Blue Jays (41-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (40-68, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Sean Reid-Foley (0-1, 3.55 ERA) Royals: Mike Montgomery (1-3, 6.09 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to Kauffman Stadium to take on the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals are 23-33 on their home turf. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .310, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .366.

The Blue Jays are 21-33 on the road. Toronto is slugging .413 as a unit. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .576. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-3. Tim Mayza earned his first victory and Randal Grichuk went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Brad Keller registered his 10th loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .513. Whit Merrifield is 9-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 107 hits and is batting .268. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 15 hits and is batting .395 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Blue Jays Injuries: Trent Thornton: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Shafer: day-to-day (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Freddy Galvis: day-to-day (back), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).