Wyatt leads AZL Giants Orange to 9-6 win over AZL Athletics Gold

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Tyler Wyatt had two hits and scored two runs as the AZL Giants Orange defeated the AZL Athletics Gold 9-6 on Monday.

Up 2-0 in the third, AZL Giants Orange added to its lead when Luis Toribio scored when a runner was thrown out and Wyatt scored on a single.

The AZL Athletics Gold cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Joshwan Wright scored on a groundout.

The AZL Giants Orange later added two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Andrew Caraballo hit an RBI single, while Raiber Gutierrez drove in two runs and Marco Luciano drove in one in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luis Moreno (1-1) got the win in relief while AZL Athletics Gold starter Pedro Santos (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.