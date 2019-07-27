Govern leads AZL Royals over AZL Padres 1 8-1

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jimmy Govern had two hits and two RBI as the AZL Royals topped the AZL Padres 1 8-1 on Sunday.

AZL Royals took the lead in the first when Govern hit a two-run double and then scored on a forceout.

The AZL Padres 1 cut into the deficit in the third inning when Brandon Valenzuela scored on an error.

The AZL Royals later scored five runs in the fifth to put the game away.

Brian Abreu (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Padres 1 starter Noel Vela (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Valenzuela tripled and singled twice for the AZL Padres 1.