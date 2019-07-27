Van Blake leads AZL Reds over AZL Indians Blue 7-3

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Caleb Van Blake homered and had two hits, driving in two as the AZL Reds topped the AZL Indians Blue 7-3 on Sunday.

AZL Reds went up 3-0 in the fifth after Wendell Marrero hit a two-run home run.

After AZL Reds added a run in the sixth on a home run by Jose Tello, the AZL Indians Blue cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jhonkensy Noel hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Will Brennan.

The AZL Reds later added two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Tello and Van Blake both drove in a run, while Yan Contreras scored on a passed ball in the ninth.

AZL Reds right-hander Spencer Stockton (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Hunter Gaddis (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game after he allowed one run on just one hit over three innings.