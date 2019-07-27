Trevino’s double leads Nashville over New Orleans in 10 innings

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Jose Trevino hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Nashville Sounds to a 4-2 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Saturday.

The double by Trevino scored Juremi Profar and Patrick Wisdom. The double came after an RBI single by Profar that gave the Sounds the lead earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, New Orleans scored on an out that brought home Tyler Heineman. However, the rally ended when David Carpenter got Magneuris Sierra to ground out to end the game.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Nashville's Tim Dillard and New Orleans' Mike Kickham delivered great starts. Dillard went 7 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits. He also struck out six and walked three. Kickham went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits. He also struck out nine and walked one.

Locke St. John (1-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Kyle Keller (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.