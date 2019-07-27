Ward, Bour lead Salt Lake to 8-4 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Justin Bour doubled and singled as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 8-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Ward scored Wilfredo Tovar to give the Bees a 4-1 lead.

The Bees later added two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Jose Rojas hit a two-run home run, while Josh Thole hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Salt Lake starter Alex Klonowski (1-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Pat Dean (3-10) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over four innings.

Brian Mundell homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Isotopes.