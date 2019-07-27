Zabowski’s run leads GCL Tigers West to 2-0 win over GCL Phillies West

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Cole Zabowski scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, leading the GCL Tigers West to a 2-0 win over the GCL Phillies West in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday. With the victory, the GCL Tigers West swept the short two-game series.

The play, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Eduardo Valencia hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Starter Jack Dellinger (1-0) got the win while Dalvin Rosario (2-1) took the loss in relief in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Phillies West were blanked for the second time this season, while the GCL Tigers West's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

The GCL Tigers West swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-5. With the win, GCL Tigers West improved to 4-1 against GCL Phillies West this season.