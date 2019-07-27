Nolasco’s homer leads DSL Pirates2 to 5-4 win over DSL Colorado

, (AP) -- Rodolfo Nolasco hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Pirates2 to a 5-4 win over the DSL Colorado on Saturday. The DSL Pirates2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

The home run by Nolasco scored Dariel Lopez to give the DSL Pirates2 a 5-3 lead.

In the top of the eighth, DSL Colorado cut into the lead on a single by Francisco Ortiz that scored Jairold Carlito.

Wandi Montout (1-0) got the win in relief while Angel Valencia (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.