Martinez’s single leads DSL Royals1 to 6-4 win over DSL Dodgers Bautista

, (AP) -- Edgar Martinez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Royals1 to a 6-4 win over the DSL Dodgers Bautista on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the DSL Royals1 and a five-game winning streak for the DSL Dodgers Bautista.

The single by Martinez, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Royals1 a 4-3 lead before Kevin Reyes scored on a wild pitch and Martinez scored on a single later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, DSL Dodgers Bautista cut into the deficit on a double by Joel Ibarra that scored Ender Avendano.

Jose Ballista (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Abel Moya (1-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.