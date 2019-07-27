Orioles visit Los Angeles, aim to build on Wojciechowski’s strong outing

Baltimore Orioles (34-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-51, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Aaron Brooks (2-4, 5.16 ERA) Angels: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Asher Wojciechowski. Wojciechowski went seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Angels are 27-25 in home games. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .331 is seventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the lineup with an OBP of .430.

The Orioles are 19-33 on the road. Baltimore is slugging .408 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the team with a slugging percentage of .541. The Orioles won the last meeting 9-3. Asher Wojciechowski notched his second victory and Renato Nunez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Nick Tropeano took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 33 home runs and is batting .301. Kole Calhoun is 8-for-31 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nunez leads the Orioles with 61 RBIs and is batting .254. Anthony Santander is 17-for-45 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: day-to-day (bicep strain), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).