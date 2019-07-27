Phillies face off against the Braves in division matchup

Atlanta Braves (61-43, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-49, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (10-4, 4.08 ERA) Phillies: Zach Eflin (7-10, 4.26 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East opponents Philadelphia and Atlanta will play at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are 25-25 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia is hitting a collective batting average of .243 this season, led by Scott Kingery with an average of .281.

The Braves are 25-16 against NL East Division opponents. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .332 is second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .383. The Braves won the last meeting 9-2. Sean Newcomb earned his fourth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Atlanta. Jake Arrieta took his eighth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 71 RBIs and is batting .256. Rhys Hoskins is 10-for-37 with two triples, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Freeman leads the Braves with 53 extra base hits and is batting .304. Brian McCann is 11-for-27 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .224 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Brad Miller: 10-day IL (hip).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: day-to-day (wrist).