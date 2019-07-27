Simpson, Isaacs lift Grand Junction over Rocky Mountain 11-3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Colin Simpson homered twice and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Grand Junction Rockies beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 11-3 on Friday.

Todd Isaacs homered and doubled twice with four RBIs and two runs for Grand Junction.

Grand Junction started the scoring in the second inning when Isaacs hit a two-run home run.

Grand Junction later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run third, when Isaacs hit a two-run double to help finish off the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anderson Bido (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Rocky Mountain starter Brock Begue (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The nine extra-base hits for Grand Junction included a season-high six doubles.