Booker has 3 hits, leads Birmingham to 11-10 win over Chattanooga

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Joel Booker, Luis Gonzalez, Damek Tomscha and Laz Rivera recorded three hits each, as Birmingham beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 11-10 on Friday.

Booker doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs.

Up 1-0, Birmingham batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by Blake Rutherford.

Trailing 11-7, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jose Siri drew a bases-loaded walk and Chris Okey and Calten Daal scored on a forceout.

Danny Dopico (3-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Chattanooga starter Ryan Lillie (1-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.

In the losing effort, Chattanooga got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Okey homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two. The Lookouts also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.

Despite the loss, Chattanooga is 13-7 against Birmingham this season.