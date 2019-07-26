Weems leads Great Falls to 6-1 win over Idaho Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Avery Weems threw five scoreless innings, leading the Great Falls Voyagers over the Idaho Falls Chukars in a 6-1 win on Friday.

Weems (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing two hits.

Great Falls went up 4-0 in the fifth after Anderson Comas hit a two-run triple.

Bryar Johnson (1-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Michael Emodi tripled and doubled for the Chukars. Ismaldo Rodriguez doubled and singled.