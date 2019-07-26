Altherr, Taijeron lead the way for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Aaron Altherr homered, doubled and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Syracuse Mets beat the Toledo Mud Hens 8-4 on Friday.

Travis Taijeron homered and singled for Syracuse.

Syracuse started the scoring in the second inning when Gregor Blanco hit a sacrifice fly and Arismendy Alcantara hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 6-2, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Dustin Peterson hit a solo home run and Victor Reyes drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Mets later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Altherr hit an RBI double, while Taijeron hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Syracuse starter Corey Oswalt (7-2) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ryan Carpenter (5-6) took the loss in the International League game after giving up six runs and eight hits over six innings.

Syracuse improved to 3-1 against Toledo this season.