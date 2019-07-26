Hoese’s sacrifice fly leads Great Lakes over Dayton in 10 innings

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Kody Hoese hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Great Lakes Loons to a 1-0 win over the Dayton Dragons on Friday. The Loons swept the three-game series with the win.

Leonel Valera scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Dan Robinson.

Great Lakes starter Stephen Kolek struck out five and walked three while allowing four hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Aaron Ochsenbein (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Andy Fisher (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Robinson singled three times in the win.

The Dragons were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the Loons' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 10-3 against Dayton this season.