O’Hoppe’s double leads Williamsport to 5-3 win over Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Logan O'Hoppe hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Williamsport Crosscutters to a 5-3 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Friday.

The double by O'Hoppe, part of a three-run inning, gave the Crosscutters a 3-0 lead before Herbert Iser hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Batavia answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to cut the deficit to one on two RBI from Andres Sthormes and one from J.D. Orr.

The Crosscutters tacked on another run in the ninth when O'Hoppe scored on an error.

Spencer Van Scoyoc (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Batavia starter Edgar Martinez (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Muckdogs left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.

Despite the loss, Batavia is 3-1 against Williamsport this season.