Mets host the Pirates following deGrom’s strong performance

Pittsburgh Pirates (46-56, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (47-55, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Dario Agrazal (2-0, 2.25 ERA) Mets: Zack Wheeler (6-6, 4.69 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against San Diego.

The Mets are 25-20 on their home turf. New York is slugging .430 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .603 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 23-29 away from home. Pittsburgh leads the National League in hitting with a .268 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .332.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 56 extra base hits and is batting .263. Dominic Smith is 6-for-32 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .604. Starling Marte is 15-for-42 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .250 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets Injuries: Zack Wheeler: 10-day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: day-to-day (foot), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 10-day IL (triceps), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 60-day IL (concussion).