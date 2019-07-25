Morfa’s single leads AZL Cubs 2 to 4-2 win over AZL White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Carlos Morfa hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 4-2 win over the AZL White Sox on Friday.

The single by Morfa, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL Cubs 2 a 3-2 lead before Josue Huma scored on a passed ball later in the inning.

Josue Guerrero hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the AZL White Sox a 1-0 lead. The AZL Cubs 2 came back to take a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning when Orian Nunez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Alexander Guerra.

AZL White Sox tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Guerrero hit a solo home run.

Matteo Bocchi (1-2) got the win in relief while McKinley Moore (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.