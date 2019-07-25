Missoula beats Billings 13-11

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Kevin Watson scored on an error, Dominic Canzone scored on an error and Francis Martinez scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 13-11 win over the Billings Mustangs on Thursday.

The play capped a four-run inning and gave the Osprey a 13-11 lead after Douglas Lanza hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Jared Liebelt (1-0) got the win in relief while Francis Peguero (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Mustangs, Quin Cotton homered and tripled, driving in two runs. TJ Hopkins singled three times, scoring two runs.