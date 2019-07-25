Lloyd, Reed lead Amarillo to 3-1 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Buddy Reed hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Kyle Lloyd tossed seven scoreless innings as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Springfield Cardinals 3-1 on Thursday.

The home run by Reed scored Peter Van Gansen to give the Sod Poodles a 2-0 lead.

After Amarillo added a run in the sixth on a single by Van Gansen, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Dylan Carlson hit a solo home run.

Lloyd (5-5) allowed four hits while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

Evan Kruczynski (2-6) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out one and walked three.