Alvarez, Smith lift Staten Island over Connecticut 8-1

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Nelson B Alvarez homered and singled, driving home three runs as the Staten Island Yankees beat the Connecticut Tigers 8-1 on Thursday. The Yankees swept the three-game series with the win.

Josh Smith reached base four times for Staten Island.

Staten Island went up 4-0 in the second after Evan Alexander hit an RBI single, driving in Juan De Leon as part of a three-run inning.

Jake Agnos (1-1) got the win in relief while Connecticut starter Xavier Javier (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Riley Greene doubled and singled twice for the Tigers.

Staten Island improved to 6-3 against Connecticut this season.