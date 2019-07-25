Wallner’s double leads Elizabethton to 9-4 win over Princeton

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Matt Wallner hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Elizabethton Twins to a 9-4 win over the Princeton Rays on Thursday.

The double by Wallner came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Twins a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Parker Phillips and Wallner scored on a wild pitch.

The Twins later added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Will Holland hit a solo home run, while Willie Joe Garry Jr. hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Garry Jr. homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Elizabethton.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Frandy Torres (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Princeton starter Jose Lopez (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Brett Wisely homered and singled twice, scoring three runs for the Rays.