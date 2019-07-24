Naughton, Isabel lift Chattanooga over Birmingham 9-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Ibandel Isabel hit a three-run home run and had three hits, and Packy Naughton allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Birmingham Barons 9-1 on Wednesday.

Naughton (5-7) allowed one run while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win.

Chattanooga went up 4-0 in the fourth after Jonathan India hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Tyler Stephenson.

The Barons cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Nick Madrigal hit an RBI double, bringing home Laz Rivera.

The Lookouts later added two runs in the sixth and three in the ninth to put the game away.

John Parke (2-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Chattanooga improved to 13-5 against Birmingham this season.