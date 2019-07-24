Hernandez’s homer leads Saltillo to 5-4 win over Durango

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Josuan Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 5-4 win over the Generales de Durango on Wednesday.

The home run by Hernandez capped a four-run inning and gave the Saraperos a 4-2 lead after Henry Urrutia hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Generales tied the game in the top of the next frame when Moises Gutierrez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jesus Loya.

The Saraperos took the lead for good in the seventh when Urrutia hit a solo home run.

Starter Raul Carrillo (8-6) got the win while Carlos Teller (4-7) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.